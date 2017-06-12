Protest against Open Anti Grazing Bill in Taraba uncalled for

It is said that,when a purpose of a thing is not known abuse is inevitable. It is so not understanding why animal life’s are now more important than human life.

The Miyetti Allah Cattle breeders Association Taraba state chapter took to the street and marched to the State house of Assembly today demanding for the abolishment of a bill before the house seeking to stop open cattle grazing. Let me first of all bring this to the notice of the public that this set bill is aim at protecting and preserving the life’s of Tarabans first as well as property’s.

It is indeed unfortunate that some individuals have decided to politicised the entire good intention of the Executive Governor Arc DDI who has the good people of the state at heart. This bill is coming at a time when Tarabans are facing challenges of insecurities in most of the LGA. it is now no longer news that farmers can no longer go to there farms with ease of mind and life’s are been threatened by the herdsmen. what a life to imaging ;when you wake up just to realise that you’ve lost a love one to unknown killer who disguise in the name of cattle grazing

Tarabans we must look beyond just wanting our animals to feed well and focus on how to protect the life’s of citizens and there properties we are one state that is naturally endowed with all the blessings from almighty God, but we must first device a means of keeping each other safe and that is the major concern of this bill.

Yes it is true that the speaker Taraba state house of Assembly Rt Hon Able Peter Diah threw his weight behind the bill, but this was not to undermine any set of people, group or even religion, this he did in good faith so as to return normalcy to those troubled area. This will help in checkmating the influx of the unknown herdsmen who intrude the state and causes all sort of troubles for the indigenous Fulani’s leaving them behind to face there brothers via crisis he said.

We should not forget in a hurry that cattle’s in Taraba are own by Fulani’s /non Fulani’s and this alone makes it clear to all that the bill is not aimed at witch hunting anyone as widely and falsely spread. Ranching is widely practiced in many countries also in many state of Nigeria, and it has turn out to be one of the best means of rearing cattle’s with little or nor stress, peace is widely enjoyed in such state between the cattle owners and the farmers. This exactly is what Gov Ishaku is after, for both the herdsmen and farmers.

We call on the Miyyeti Allah to please not be quick in condemning this bill which is turning out to be for there interest and long term benefits, i urge them to rather support the Governor and members House of Assembly in helping this bill pass through, we have leaved for several years as a state and have not face such heart troubling situation of herdsmen/farmers clashes, not until the influx of this grazers which you and I knows that they are strangers aimed at destroying the hard end peace we’ve worked for.

I once again challenge the Miyyeti Allah not to allow them self’s be used by people or politicians who doesn’t have the peace of the state at heart, our today will always determined the future we build for the generation tomorrow

Nelson C. Len

SA New Media (Gov Ishaku)