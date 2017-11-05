Prostitution reigns in Borno tertiary institutions amidst Boko Haram threat – NSCDC

Terhemen Abua.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps command in Borno State, Sunday , said it had uncovered a prostitution ring of girls between the ages of 18 – 25 in various colleges and tertiary institutions in the state.

The Corps State Commandant, Ibrahim Abdullahi said the girls have their facilitators and a chief pimp outside the citadels of learning who usually communicate with their clients on how to arrange the girls.

According to him, they usually charge between N10, 000 and above for a night depending on the weight of the client.

Abdullahi maintained that the girls do not go out looking for men, as they are being patronised mostly by visitors who come into town for weekend or for a programme.

The Commandant stated that investigations revealed by men and officers of his command indicates that the teenage girls are also into various forms of nefarious activities like smoking of cannabis sativa and abuse of Codeine cough syrup.

This could be due to bad and some form of anti – social behaviour , he said.

The Commandant urged school authorities in the state to ensure strict monitoring of students, assuring that the culprits would be made to face the weight of the law.

credit: Punch