PROFESSOR AGADA TASKS NIGERIANS ON READING: As Hope Launches Album, Book

Former President, Association of Nigerian Authors, ANA, Professor Jerry Agada has tasked Nigerians on reading of quality books rather than rumour mongering.

The former minister of education made this call while speaking as Chairman at the launching of a Book titled: Davidic Harp and Album titled: Story of Mercy authored by Hope Idani (daughter of Dr. John Enyi) held at RCCG Seat of Mercy Parish, Kanshio, Makurdi today.

According the Chairman, Benue State Civil Setvice Commission there are alot to derive from reading books instead of wasting time in peddling unfouded rumour or watching movies.

Prof. Agada commended the author for propagating God’s teachings through audio album and book. He called on parents, children and youths to take into reading and writing which will benefi their lives.

A poetic renditioner went home with a free gift of a copy of his book ( titled: five hundred Nigerian poets.) from Prof Agada for an outstanding performance at the event.