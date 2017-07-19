PROCEEDINGS OF THE NIGERIAN SENATE OF WEDNESDAY, 19TH JULY, 2017

TodayInPlenary

It’s a new Legislative day in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Senate President Bukola Saraki took the official prayer and led the chamber into today’s proceedings.

Senator Monsurat Sunmonu moved for the approval of Votes and Proceedings of Tuesday, 18th July, 2017. Senator Joshua Lidani seconded.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Senate moved into an Executive Session at 10.50am.

Senate resumed from its Executive Session at 11.36am.

Senate President Bukola Saraki reported Progress, that at the executive session Senate deliberated on issues bordering on the workings of the Senate and the National Assembly in general.

ANNOUNCEMENT

Senate President Bukola Saraki made announcements and welcomed staff and students who were present in the gallery to observe Plenary.

PETITIONS

Senators Tayo Alasoadura, Ovie Omo-Agege, David Umaru, Benjamin Uwajumogu raised petitions from their constituencies.

Senate President Bukola Saraki referred all petitions to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions and to report back in 2 weeks.

POINT OF ORDER

Senator John Enoh cited order 43 and spoke about a delegation from Obura LGA of Cross River who were at the National Assembly on a peaceful protest to relay the hostility of their Neighbours from Ebonyi State.

Senate President referred the point of order to the chairmen of the relevant committees.

PRESENTATION OF BILLS – FIRST READING

National Information and Intelligence Database (Est, etc) Bill, 2017 (SB. 529) by Senator Suleiman O. Hunkuyi.

Harmonized Retirement Age of the staff the National Assembly Service Bill, 2017 (SB.534) by Senator Stella Oduah.

Demutualization Bill, 2017 (SB. 531) by Sen. Foster Ogola.

Nigerian Communications Act CAP N97 LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (S.B 531) by Sen. Atai Aidoko

Data Protection Bill, 2017 (HB. 2) by Senator Ahmed Lawan

PRESENTATION OF REPORT

Report of the Committee on Capital Market

Chartered Institute of Capital Market Registrar Bill, 2017 (SB. 25) Senator Ogola Foster

-That the Senate do receive the report of the Committee on Capital Market on the Chartered Institute of Capital Market Registrar Bill, 2017 (SB. 25)

Senator Yusuf Yusuf seconded that the Senate do receive the report of the Committee on Capital Market on the Chartered Institute of Capital Market Registrar Bill, 2017 (SB. 25)

National Electoral Commission (INEC) screening of 12 Nominees for Appointment as Resident Electoral Commissioners by Senator Suleiman M. Nazif

-That the Senate do receive the report of the Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission on the screening of 12 Nominees for Appointment as Resident Electoral Commissioners

Dr. Mrs Asmau Sani Maikudi – Katsina (New Appointment)

Sam Olugbadebo Olumekin – Ondo

(Reappointment)

Dr. Mahmuda Isah – Kebbi

(New Appointment)

Amb. (Dr.) Rufus Oloruntoyin Akeju- Lagos

(Reappointment)

Professor Riskuwa A. Shehu – Sokoto

(New Appointment)

Barr. Kasim Gana Geidam – Yobe

(Reappointment)

Jibrin Ibrahim Zarewa – Kano

(Reappointment)

Abdulganiyu Olayinka Raji- Oyo

(New Appointment)

Professor Samuel G. Egwu – Kogi

(New Appointment)

Barrister Mike A. Igini – Delta

(Reappointment)

Professor Mustapha Zubairu – Niger

(New Appointment)

Ahmad Bello Mahmud – Zamfara

(New Appointment)

Senator Mohammed Hassan seconded that the Senate do receive the report of the Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the screening of 12 Nominees for Appointment as Resident Electoral Commissioners

The Reports were laid.

MOTIONS

Dire implications of the suspension of Nigeria from the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units by Senator Chukwuka Utazi

Senator Shehu Sani said it’s about achieving the goals we set for ourselves, we have to be aware of the agreement with international organisation.

Senator Foster Ogola said expulsion of Nigeria will spell doom for businesses and investments.

Senator Dino Melaye said this will affect funding for other international organisation, he also said we have to respect treaties and international laws.

Senator Mao Ohabunwa said they should come with a Bill within 4 weeks for an Independent National Financial Intelligence Unit.

Senate resolved to:

Pass a law creating a substantive and autonomous Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, and make the Unit legally and operationally autonomous with powers for the employment, reward, training, pronotion and discipline of its workforce independently,

Empower the NFIU to, in line with international best practices, exchange and relate with all countries on issues affecting it’s mandate at the bilateral and multi-lateral levels,

III. Urge the three Line Ministries of justice, Finance and interior to do all within their powers to ensure that Nigeria’s suspension is immediately reversed and ensure that all conditions specified by the EGMONT Group are met to re-admit and improve Nigeria’s standing within the Group while increasing their levels of cooperation and co-ordination to ensure that Nigeria achieves membership of FATF,

Urge the executive branch to include in any supplementary budget estimate that may be presented to the National Assembly before the end of the year a separate budget for the NFIU in view of the need to lift the suspension of Nigeria as soon as possible.

Senate President Bukola Saraki said clearly this suspension is a set back for the fight against corruption, we must make sure that the suspension is lifted, the earlier we get it lifted the better it is for our image.

Anti-Malaria Drugs banned by the European Union, still being sold and consumed in Nigeria; the need for Senate to investigate by Senator T.A Orji

Senators Barau Jibrin and Lanre Tejuoso spoke about the need to investigate the listed 42 anti Malaria drugs which has been banned by the European Union.

Senate resolved to:

Direct the Senate Committee on Health to urgently investigate this matter and report back to Senate for further action to save the lives of Nigerians.

Senate President Bukola Saraki said looking after citizens health is a primary assignment, this should be achieved working with the Ministry of Health.

CONSIDERATION OF REPORT

Report of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters by Senator David Umaru.

-That the Senate do consider the report of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and a Legal Matters on the Whistle Blowers Protectiom Bill, 2017 (SB. 158)

Senator Gershom Bassey seconded that the Senate do consider the report of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights & Legal Matters on the Whistle Blowers Protection Bill, 2017 (SB. 158)

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

Senate dissolved into the committee of the whole for clause by clause consideration of the report of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights & Legal Matters on the Whistle Blowers Protection Bill, 2017 (SB. 158)

Senate reverted back to Plenary and reported progress.

The Whistle Blowers Protection Bill, 2017 (SB. 158) was read the third time and passed.

Senate President Bukola Saraki congratulated the members of the Judiciary and Anti corruption committee stating that a land mark has been made today. He also stated that this will protect the patrotic individuals. He said we need to set up strong laws that discourage those that want to misuse the law.

ADJOURNMENT

Senate Leader moved that other items on the Order Paper be stood down to another Legislative day. Minority Leader seconded.

Plenary is adjourned to Thursday, 20th July, 2017.

#GavelBangs