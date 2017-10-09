PRESS STATEMENT FISH OUT THE NGBUOSHIMI GUNMEN AT ALL COST, RSG CHARGES POLICE  

Rivers State Government has condemned the killing of some innocent persons in the early hours of today at Ngbuoshimini in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State by gunmen who came through the waters and has directed the police and security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous act at all cost.

This was contained in a statement issued today in Port Harcourt by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barr. Emma Okah.

Charging the security agencies, the statement said, “The State Government is ready to spare nothing to support the security agencies get these killers irrespective of where they are found. Even in their holes, smoke them out from there and you should have no rest until we get to the end of the case, until we see justice” the statement added, noting that Rivers State will not give in to criminals and their sponsors.

According to the statement, the Rivers State Government commiserates with the families of the deceased and promise that this case will not be accepted.

This sad incident underscores the stand of Rivers State Government that security and crime prevention is the concern of everybody and should not be politicized so that the state can grow. A moment like this calls for a collective effort on the part of all.

The statement further added that this sudden breakdown of security architecture is a fallout of the activities of some politicians in Eleme Local Government Area at the weekend where over one thousand policemen and other security agents as well as some Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) were redeployed from their duty posts.

The Rivers State Government calls on the public to stand up and cooperate with the police and other security agencies in their duties.

“Rivers State Government will continue to give the security agencies all the support they require to ensure the security of our state and reduce incidents of crime, he said, adding that to whom much is giving, much is expected.