PRESS STATEMENT Army Opens Fire On Ogoni Youths

The Nigerian army attached to the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) on 26th October, 2017 opened fire on youths from Ogoni and injured many who were on a peaceful protest against the forceful commencement of laying pipelines in Ogoniland without the consent of the people or conduction of environmental impact assessment (EIA).

Why Ogoni communities are still battling with the hazards and past ill activities of SPDC and the inability of the federal government to remediate the already over-polluted Ogoni environment, shell has come again to increase it woes of the people.

We reiterate our call for shell to stop any oil related activities in our land and immediately withdraw its soldiers.

We call on all well meaning Ogoni youths to remain resolute and get prepare for a renewed massive mass action against SPDC soon.

Yamaabana Legborsi

National Coordinator, OYF

For: Ogoni Youth Federation (OYF)