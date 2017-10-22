PRESS RELEASE : Following the shooting incident and disturbance of public peace at Tarzan Junction, Nkpor, along the popular Enugu-Onitsha Expressway on Friday 20th October, 2017,the Police Command wishes to set the records straight.

2. At about 1800hrs of 20/10/2017,a Police patrol team on stop and search duties stopped the driver of a suspected Camry Vehicle for routine check. However, the driver failed to stop as directed. He was chased by the police team from Dennis memorial Grammar School (DMGS) roundabout, Onitsha and subsequently accosted at Tarzan Junction, Nkpor as a result of traffic build-up. In a bid to search the vehicle properly, a melee ensued and the driver was shot by Police. Unfortunately the driver died on the spot. A thorough search of the vehicle revealed fifteen (15) bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

3. Consequently, the angry mob set ablaze security pick-up van that was seen approaching the junction. The driver of the vehicle escaped unhurt.

4. Sadly, a motor boy on an approaching trailer vehicle on sighting the angry mob jumped down from the trailer and lost his life at the spot. He was reported to have been crushed to death by a hit and run vehicle.

5. All the police Officers involved in this unfortunate incident are in custody and undergoing interrogation.

6. Some miscreants unaware of the true facts behind the incident took advantage of the situation and gathered up for a mob action.

7. The Command wishes to use this medium to warn against spreading false rumors targeted to heat up the polity as the incident has no connection with Any Political Party/activities.

We wish to also appeal to members of the public especially those who witnessed the incident to feel free to help provide information to the police to help in arresting the fleeing hit and run driver.

SIGNED

ASP NKEIRUKA NWODE Anipr

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

Anambra State police Command.