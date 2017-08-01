President Kenyatta says confident of winning the August 8 election with overwhelming majority

KISII, 31 JULY 2017, (PSCU) — President Uhuru Kenyatta today said he is confident of winning the August 8 polls with an overwhelming majority because he enjoys more support than he did in 2013 when he defeated his rival with more than 800,000 votes.

The President said he won the 2013 election while he was burdened with false accusations at the International Criminal Court and was literally in the wilderness.

He said the opposition knows it will lose the election and that is why they were busy creating excuses including their outrageous claims against the country’s security forces.

The President, who spoke at a rally at the Gusii Stadium, Kisii town, said the opposition lacks vision and has no plans to build on the progress Kenya has achieved.

“If they had a plan they would not be engaging in insults,” said the President, as he made it clear that the opposition should know that it cannot intimidate anyone with the constant threats of chaos.

He told opposition candidate Raila Odinga to stop his attacks on Acting Internal Security Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

The President said Raila should know that Matiang’i is in charge of the country’s security.

He said the opposition was engaging in divisive politics instead of presenting an agenda that can bring progress and unity.

“They come with different messages designed to incite Kenyans. When they come to Kisii they tell you a message to incite you, when they go to another place they say some communities should be moved,” said the President.

“Our message does not change because we do not segregate Kenyans. We have served Kenyans in all regions equally and we will continue serving them.”

The President said the achievements of the Jubilee Administration are clear for every Kenyan to see.

He cited the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway from Mombasa to Nairobi, which will be extended to Kisumu through Kisii. He also listed the free maternity services, the upgraded hospitals, digital learning for primary schools, free examinations and improved security among other milestone achievements of the Jubilee Government.

Deputy President William Ruto said more Kenyans support President Kenyatta today than in 2013 when he won against his rival in the first round.

He said many senior politicians and voters in many regions have ditched the opposition to rally behind the President.

“In 2013 Chris Obure (Kisii Senator and the gubernatorial candidate in this election), Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka, Salim Mvurya (Kwale Governor), Gideon Mungaro (Kilifi gubernatorial candidate) and many others were not with us but today they are supporting President Kenyatta,” said the DP.

The DP said Kenyans should rally behind President Kenyatta so that the country’s growth momentum is not disrupted.

He said Kenya has moved from position 137 to position 92 in the ease of doing business ranking of all countries in the world as a result of the Jubilee government’s development initiatives and investments in appropriate sectors like infrastructure and security.

The Deputy President also pointed out that 1532 new companies including Volkswagen, Peugeot and Wrigleys have started operations in Kenya in the last four years.

“Kenya is going places. Those in the opposition should explain why Kenya stagnated when they were running the government,” said the DP.

He said the greatest expansion of the road network in Kisii has been initiated under the Jubilee Administration, which is constructing 500 kilometers of roads at the cost of Sh25 billion in the county.

Mr Obure and Charles Nyachae, the Kisii Senator candidate, spoke at the rally and assured the President that voters in the county will support his re-election.