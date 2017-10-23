Monday , 23 October 2017
PRESIDENT BUHARI TO PARTICIPATE IN ECOWAS TASK FORCE MEETING ON COMMON CURRENCY ‎IN NIAMEY

President Muhammadu Buhari will Tuesday depart for Niamey, Republic of Niger, to participate in a meeting on common currency for the West African sub-region.
Member countries of the ECOWAS Task Force on Common Currency are ‎Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Niger.
The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, will also join the President at the meeting.
President Buhari will return to Abuja same day after the meeting.
FEMI ADESINA
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
October 23, 2017.
