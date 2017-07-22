President Buhari, reformed democrat, pious man, not on revenge mission, says Adesina

By NAN |

Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina has described President Muhammadu Buhari as “a reformed democrat, a pious man’’ who will never move against those calling him all sorts of names in the past two years.

Adesina, in a special feature titled; “President Muhammadu Buhari and the descendants of Shimei’’, released in Abuja on Saturday, described such people who were bent on tarnishing the good image of President Buhari as “descendants of Shimei’’.

According to the presidential aide, the descendants of Shimei are the evil wishers, the hate monger, and those who spend their days conjecturing tragedy for leadership.

“President Buhari has tolerated people who have called him all sorts of names in the past two years. If he didn’t move against them directly, he could have allowed many Abishais to move against them, “and take off their heads.”

“But not our President, a reformed democrat, a pious man, who has resolved to leave the people suffused by hatred unto God.’’

Adesina attributed the “devilish’’ activities of the Nigerian Shimei to the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

He maintained that, “the All Progressives Congress (APC), inspired by Muhammadu Buhari, halted the 60-year pipe dream of PDP at the polls in 2015. Has the latter forgotten? No, they won’t forget till forever.

“But so much is the animus, the antipathy towards the President that they wish him dead. While millions of Nigerians are praying, some elements are rejoicing, and imagining evil.

“But they forget: man is not God, and Jehovah always has the final say. The descendants of Shimei need to learn vital lessons from their forebear