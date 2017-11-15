PRESIDENT BUHARI DIRECTS REINSTATEMENT OF GOV OBIANO’S SECURITY AIDES

Wednesday , 15 November 2017
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the reinstatement of the security aides of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State.
While welcoming the President on arrival Wednesday in Awka for the Grand Finale of the All Progressives Congress Governorship Rally, the governor had complained about the withdrawal of his security aides.
Before departing Awka, President Buhari directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Joshak Habila to ensure the return of the governor’s security personnel.
FEMI ADESINA
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
November 15, 2017.
3 comments

  1. Bernard Anyim
    Bernard Anyim
    November 15, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Will the directive make any difference?

    Reply
  2. Onwu Gbusia Ndi Ugwu
    Onwu Gbusia Ndi Ugwu
    November 15, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    who cares?

    Reply
  3. Ezeonochie Digbo
    Ezeonochie Digbo
    November 15, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    buhari wants to enslave south south, southeast+delta state d way he enslaved southwest+middle belts b4 dis happens Our Living God shall turn him&his likes to aches

    Reply

