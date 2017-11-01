PRESIDENT BUHARI CONDOLES ASIWAJU TINUBU OVER LOSS OF FIRST SON, JIDE

President Muhammadu Buhari is deeply grieved to learn of the passing away of Jide Tinubu, eldest son of the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.
President Buhari in a telephone call Wednesday to Asiwaju Tinubu on behalf of the Federal Government and his family offered his deepest condolences to the Tinubu family over the loss of Jide.
Describing the transition of Jide as “sad and painful,” the President said that the nation has been denied the services and potentials of the resourceful lawyer.
He prayed that God will grant the Tinubu family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, and comfort all who mourn the passage of the promising gentleman.
FEMI ADESINA
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
November 1, 2017
Its incredulous
Oh my #GOD nigerian was great lost for this gentle man. may #ALLAH have mercy on him and forgive his sins
Is a pity,may his gentle soul rest in peace
Untimely sad and painful.May Allah grant the Tinubu family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss
Ok
Money self no fit save this handsome guy. Politian be vry careful , God no dey sleep
May his soul rest in peace
Rip
MY TEACHER ALWAYS SAID,it is a pety,but a pety cannot pety a pety in a garden of a petyness,SO SORRY SIR
Our condolences to your Excellency Sir and the distinguish senator. May Allah(SWT) Grant him eternal rest. Ameen.
May God repose his soul in Jesus name