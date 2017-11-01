PRESIDENT BUHARI CONDOLES ASIWAJU TINUBU OVER LOSS OF FIRST SON, JIDE

Thursday , 2 November 2017
President Muhammadu Buhari is deeply grieved to learn of the passing away of Jide Tinubu, eldest son of the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.
President Buhari in a telephone call Wednesday to Asiwaju Tinubu on behalf of the Federal Government and his family offered his deepest condolences to the Tinubu family over the loss of Jide.
Describing the transition of Jide as “sad and painful,” the President said that the nation has been denied the services and potentials of the resourceful lawyer.
He prayed that God will grant the Tinubu family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, and comfort all who mourn the passage of the promising gentleman.
FEMI ADESINA
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
November 1, 2017
