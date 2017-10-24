Presidency okay receipt of Maina’s report by Oyo-Ita.

By Terhemen Abua.

The presidency has acknowledge receiving the report on the circumstances of Abdulrasheed Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior, submitted to the President’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

The media adviser to the president, Femi Adesina, confirmed the development on Monday night in a television interview saying the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita had submitted the report to the office of the Chief of Staff as demanded by the President.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had last Monday, in a memo to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, directed the immediate disengagement of Maina from service, who was chairman, Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms.

The President equally demanded a full report of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior, saying the report must be submitted to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, before the end of work on Monday .