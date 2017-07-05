POLITICS AND SECURITY: PUTTING RIVERS STATE FIRST

By Marshal Obuzor

The people and politics of Lagos clearly have a more intelligent management approach for their security concerns and incidences than Rivers State. It’s been over 40 days since the kidnap of six students from Igbonla Model college, Lagos and my heart goes out to their friends and family who must be passing through unimaginable pains.

In this period, no political party or politician in Lagos is using it to brand their governing party negatively.

No politician is sponsoring media campaigns to amplify it or use it to define life in Lagos.

Everybody irrespective of their party or religion is working together for the release of the students and to help their state pass through this phase.

If this happened in Rivers State, all hell would have broken loose. The opposition would have sponsored the most daming stories immaginable on Newspapers, Social Media, Radio and sent their members to appear on National television to paint Rivers State in the worst possible light all in a bid to pull down the Governor and gain political capital. Not realising that the image they create of the state would affect economic activities of the state long beyond the tenure of the Wike led administration.