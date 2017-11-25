Police Superintendent caught over mobile banking theft.

Terhemen Abua.

The Police Complaints Rapid Response Unit PCRRU, has arrested an Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP over allegations of extorting the sum of N40,000 from a victim via the Mobile Banking System in Lagos.

PCRRU disclosed that it initiated investigation following a viral social media post where a citizen named Dapo (names withheld) alleged that he was arrested by some police officers and taken to Maroko Police Station, Lagos State where the sum of N40,000.00 was allegedly extorted from him before he was released.

A statement By ACP Abayomi Shogunle, an Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP and Officer in Charge, in a statement said, “The complaint was registered at about 5:12pm of November 23, 2017 and tracking number PCRRU600772 was issued” .

“A preliminary PCRRU investigation reveals that an Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP (names withheld) attached to Maroko Police Division in Lagos State while on Anti-crime patrol duty with two others intercepted the author of the viral post and took him to Maroko Police Station” , he said.

According to him, the ASP is the uniform man in the picture but the bank account number and name in the viral post is not that of the said ASP adding that effort is being intensified to identify the actual owner of the said bank account.

Shogunle noted that the outcome of the investigation would be made public maintaining that “The said ‘Dapo’ is advised to contact the PCRRU via any of the contacts given to him through the Lagos State Police Command X-Squad.

“The General Public is assured that Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris will ensure that any police officer found culpable in any proven case of professional misconduct will be sanctioned according to laid down regulations, he said.

Credit: Vanguard