Police Parade Over 70 Robbery Suspects In Cross River

Police in Cross River State said tremendous achievements have been made in the state in the fight against crime and maintenance of law and order across the State.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa said this while parading over 70 suspects with assorted arms and ammunition at the State CID headquarters in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital.

The suspects are facing criminal charges including, murder, armed robbery, defilement, attempted kidnapping, cult activities, and fraudulent activities on the internet among several charges.

Inuwa said that the command will leave no stone unturned in its efforts towards ridding the state of the activities of miscreants.

“In all, we have arrested 72 suspects for various offenses committed across the state during the period under review. We recovered 80 locally made pistols, seven double barrel long guns, seven locally made guns, three pump action guns, four locally made barrette pistols, one AK47 gun and others.

“Also, we recovered 537 live cartridges, two pairs of Army camouflage, two jack knives, one Toyota Carina car, five Android phones and the total sum of N800, 000,” he said.

The commissioner also decried youth involvement in crime and other forms of illegalities in the state and advised parents to always check the peer-groups and activities of their wards.

