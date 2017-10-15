Police officer killed as gunmen attack ex IGP, Coomassie’s home 

– Unknown gunmen on Saturday night attacked residence of former Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Ahmadu Coomassie, leaving a police man attached to the house killed.

Ahmadu Coomassie Information gathered as at press time revealed that the former IG of police was safe. It was also gathered that another police guard attached to the house sustained serious injury. Eyewitness account said the gunmen arrived the GRA residence on motorcycle about 7pm and bombarded the house main gate with gun shots, though were repelled by the armed police guards. The sources added that it was during the shoot out a police man died and the other one injured. One of the sources told newsmen ”They (the armed robbers) arrived on a motorcycle immediately after Magrib Prayers. They tried to get in but were repelled before they shot the policemen on duty, killing one Mobile police”. The other injured policeman who was reportedly shot on the leg, was said to have been rushed to a hospital for treament. Police had already cordonned off the major road leading to Alhaji Coomasie’s house with no fewer than unmarked four Hilux pick up vans and several armed policemen just as only those who were able to establish that they were residents of the area were allowed passage. When contacted, the spokesman for katsina police command, DSP Gambo Isah promised to get back to newsmen in the state.