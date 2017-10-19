Police nab church elder for allegedly killing wife

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested Mr. Sunday Uko Akpan for allegedly killing his wife, Mrs. Martha Sunday Uko, aged 35.

Akpan, said to be an elder at the Light of the World Mission Church, Oron Road, Uyo, was alleged to have murdered his wife on October 11 after a disagreement.

A statement by police spokesman Bala Elkana said the suspect allegedly killed his wife, a mother of three, after a minor quarrel, which snowballed into a fight.

“Later, the suspect at midnight cut her remains into pieces, packed them in two sacks, put them in a wheelbarrow and poured them into a waste bin near NDLEA’s office, off Nwaniba Road, Uyo.

“The suspect killed his wife in the presence of their children, who thereafter reported to the police, for fear of being murdered by their father.

“During interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

Investigation is on. The suspect will be arraigned for

murder,” the statement added