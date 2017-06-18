Police Bust Kidnap Gangs In Benue

Police have busted two kidnap syndicates in Makurdi and Katsina-Ala local government areas of Benue State, allegedly led by a female associate of wanted militia leader, Terwase Akwaza, alias Ghana.

The suspects were paraded by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Bashir Makama at the State Police Command Headquarters in Makurdi, the state capital.

Briefing reporters on the arrest, Mr Makama said one of the gangs kidnapped a businessman and his son, who was later released to source N20m as ransom for his father.

“We have arrested four suspects, including three women who were feeding him (the victim). I want to reiterate here that this is the handwork of Ghana, because all the information points to his involvement,” he said.

The Police Commissioner noted that the suspects would soon be charged to court for the various offences, stressing that the Police would leave no stone unturned in ensuring all criminal suspects in the state were brought to justice.

The special adviser to the governor on security matters, Mr Edwin Jando commended the Police for their efforts in tackling the menace of kidnapping in Benue State.

Mr Jando expressed delight that the anti-kidnapping law has helped to improved security across the state, adding that “the governor once told me that he will be in court for the hearing on the first case of kidnapping”.