Police Arrest Three Students For Faking Kidnap In Enugu

The Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Enugu State Police Command says it has arrested three secondary school students for faking their own kidnap.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amarizu, the students named Ene Chigozie Steven, Okafor Okechukwu and Nebeife who were said to have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen on July 14 were nabbed by the officers at their hideout at Transekulu Enugu.

The boys since their disappearance kept demanding the sum of N500 thousand as ransom from their parents.

SP Amarizu, however, said the suspects are helping the police operatives