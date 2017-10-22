Police Arrest Suspected Cultists, Others In Rivers

The police in Oyo State has paraded 42 suspects for various criminal offences including armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary, theft and buying stolen goods.

Among those paraded was a soldier, a student of the Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki and a 50-year-old suspected ritualist.

The arrested soldier, Abubakar Isiaka claims that he left his Division 1, Nigerian Army Base, Maiduguri on Absent Without Leave (AWOL) for fear of being killed by insurgents. He was arrested while waiting to deliver a stolen vehicle to another member of a robbery syndicate.

Isiaka said before his arrest, he specialises in providing escort service in his military uniform to a gang of car snatchers whenever they want to deliver any stolen car to prospective buyers.

The arrested student, Adedigba Elisha was paraded for stealing motorcycles when parked by unsuspecting victims at football viewing centres. 15 motorcycles were recovered from him and he was paraded alongside his accomplice who buys the items from him.

Also, a 50-year-old man, Mukaila Adewale who said he went to exhume the skull of one of his relatives for money ritual was paraded.

The State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude speaking at the Eleyele Headquarters of the Command, assured residents of maximum security measure throughout the year especially as the end of the year is approaching