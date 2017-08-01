Police arrest Baale, three others over Badoo

…Uncover shrine with graves

The police in Lagos have arrested the Baale of Agbowa, Ikorodu, Alhaji Alaka Abayomi and three others following resumed killings by suspected ritual gang, Badoo.

A shrine said to be used by the murderous gang was also uncovered and demolished by the team sent by Police Commissioner Fatai Owoseni.

It was gathered that the tram led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Operations, Imohimi Edgal discovered about five graves in the premises, with one of them looking freshly dug.

One of the cops who went on the operation claimed the shrine was one of the biggest in Ikorodu, adding that it belonged to Alhaji Abayomi.

He said: “The shrine is situated on a large expense of land surrounded by thick bushes. We saw give graves. One of them looks fresh. We couldn’t enter some of the rooms because they had iron doors.”

This discovery came barely 24 hours after suspected members of the murderous gang killed a couple, Rotimi and Rita Adejare, as well as two of their children at Oke Ota in Ibeshe.

It was gathered that the victims were discovered on Sunday evening when their church members came to check on them after they were not seen at the service