Police Arraign Woman For Headbutting Her Husband In Street Fight

A 38-year-old woman, Mrs Kehinde Alade, was on Monday charged before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court for allegedly headbutting her husband and engaging in a street fight.
Police Prosecutor, Johnson Okunade, told the court that the woman, after headbutting her husband, Mr Adebodun Alade, caused serious injury resulting in blood gushing out from his nose.
Mr Alade was later rushed to the hospital and the wife is facing a charge of assault.
Okunade said that the accused committed the offence at about 8.00 pm on October 19, at Onala Area A, off Afao Road, Ado-Ekiti under Ado-Ekiti Magisterial District.
Apart from battering her husband’s nose, Mrs Alade is also facing trial for allegedly engaging her husband in a street fight.
The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravened Section 252 and punishable under Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State 2012.
The prosecutor asked for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.
Mrs Alade pleaded not guilty, and her lawyer, Mr Busuyi Ayorinde, urged the court to grant her bail, promising she will not jump bail.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye in his ruling, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till December 4 for further hearing
I knew the woman MUST be a Nigerian.. Becos you can Neva hear anything good about Nigerian women in a relationship/marriage….while other countries women are flying everywhere on media that they are surprising their husbands with romantivc gifts(like cars) and many others…..the only tin u will hear about Nigerian women is “””””they were caught cheating,they are ranting about domestic violence on social media after making troubles and fighting their husbands, they fought with their husbands,they stole husband’s properties or even destroyed it,they ran out of marriage.,they were caught preparing charms and using charm on a man and many other evil things…that’s the only tin u hear about them….
What a shame…
It is beta to marry an oyinbo old woman than to marry these evil things in Nigeria
Evidence of Bad govt…
Go and stand for biafara or you die.Stop that hartred.
I like this woman very strong 💪. It is not normal that a lion or dog should die in the house of a chicken. Hahahaha