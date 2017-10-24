Police Arraign Woman For Headbutting Her Husband In Street Fight

A 38-year-old woman, Mrs Kehinde Alade, was on Monday charged before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court for allegedly headbutting her husband and engaging in a street fight.

Police Prosecutor, Johnson Okunade, told the court that the woman, after headbutting her husband, Mr Adebodun Alade, caused serious injury resulting in blood gushing out from his nose.

Mr Alade was later rushed to the hospital and the wife is facing a charge of assault.

Okunade said that the accused committed the offence at about 8.00 pm on October 19, at Onala Area A, off Afao Road, Ado-Ekiti under Ado-Ekiti Magisterial District.

Apart from battering her husband’s nose, Mrs Alade is also facing trial for allegedly engaging her husband in a street fight.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravened Section 252 and punishable under Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

The prosecutor asked for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

Mrs Alade pleaded not guilty, and her lawyer, Mr Busuyi Ayorinde, urged the court to grant her bail, promising she will not jump bail.