PMB’s northern agenda- Lekan Sote

President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged request for the World Bank loan to concentrate activities in Northern Nigeria is not an innocent gaffe. The World Bank President, Jim Yong Kim, reveals, “in my very first meeting with President Buhari in 2015, he said specifically that he would like (the World Bank) to shift it’s focus to the Northern region of Nigeria.”

Kim stated that “we have done that”. He however justifies that “there is so much turbulence in the northern part of the country, and Nigeria has to think ahead and invest in its people. The World Bank is spending $500 million on rural access and agricultural marketing projects scheme, to provide rural roads, and storage facilities for farm produce in 18 Nigerian states, out of which 11 are in the North.

The report claims that of the 14 projects earmarked for Nigeria by the World Bank after Buhari became President, seven, valued at $1bn, are exclusive to the North, and the remaining seven, worth $2.9bn are spread to the North- West, North-East and South-West , excluding the South-South, South-East, and North-Central .

President Buhari’s apologist, Gov. Shettima of Borno state confirms that the World Bank, the European Union and the office of the Vice President prepared a recovery and peace building assessment report on six Northern states affected by Boko Haram insurgency to a tune of $9bn and six billion dollars of which is being accounted for by Borno State alone .

The 2015 presidential election shows Buhari conceded all South -South and South – East states to former President Goodluck Jonathan, but swept the entire North- West and North – East, and lost only Ekiti State in the South – West . He lost three in the North- Central including the Federal Capital Territory.

Northern Nigeria is ravaged by insurgency, extreme poverty, disease, high child and maternal mortality, illiteracy and overpopulation , on a higher scale than any of the regions

vanguard