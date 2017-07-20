Plot to Assassinate Nnamdi Kanu uncovered

A group of Nigeria Media Practitioners based in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory which goes by the name ‘The Third Eye’ says it has uncovered plans by the Nigeria Federal government to assassinate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a personal message sent to the IPOB high command by the leader of The Third Eye who refused to give his name simply reads “on the next adjourned date of the case of treasonable felony preferred against your leader, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, the Nigeria Government through special snippers of the Department of State Services (DSS) has perfected plans to eliminate him. We have in authority this arrangement and I can comfortably assure you that this plan is real.

“You may recall the recent utterance credited to the former President Olusegun Obasanjo against your leader. This was actually the thought of the system just that we are not sure if the former President is involved in the arrangement by the DSS.

“We as concerned citizens of this country will not sit and watch a group of blood sucking cabal operating from Aso Rock commit criminal act that is capable of plunging the nation into another civil war.

“The purpose of this alarm is to alert your group of this sinister plan as well as keep you at alert. These guys are evil and do not care about us or the country. Please be conscious of even those around you and tell your members to be vigilant, the short message reads.