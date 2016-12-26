Plateau: PDP Reconciles Mantu, Jang As APC Receives Defectors

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State seem to be achieving success with efforts to rebuild its structure in the state.

This is because the state’s former governor, Jonah Jang and a former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu have settled their lingering feud and agreed to work together for the good of the party.

The PDP reconciliation committee set up to end the dispute was able to reconcile the duo and their teeming followers during a stakeholders meeting held in Jos, the state capital in north-central Nigeria.

Jonah Jang

Jonah Jang

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has also received many defectors from other political parties into its fold.

The APC, through its National Chairman, John Oyegun, formally received former governor, Joshua Dariye and some members of the PDP into the ruling party.