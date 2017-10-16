PLATEAU LAWMAKERS SPONSORS JOINT MOTION TO INVESTIGATE TERROR ATTACKS IN THE STATE

Plateau state lawmakers in the national assembly jointly sponsored motion to investigate violent terror attacks and threat to peace in plateau state

The House of Representatives at its sitting of Thursday 12/11/2017 adopted and passed a motion to investigate violent terror attacks and threat to lasting peace in Plateau State.

The motion was jointly sponsored by Hon. ID Gyang, Barr. Edward Pwajok, Engr. Solomon Maren and Hon. Timothy Golu all from Plateau State reads thus;

MOTION BROUGHT UNDER MATTERS OF URGENT PUBLIC IMPORTANCE.

HON. ISTIFANUS D. GYANG

HON. EDWARD PWAJOK

HON.SOLOMON BULUS MAREN

HON. TIMOTHY GOLU

URGENT NEED TO INVESTIGATE VIOLENT TERROR ATTACKS AND THREAT TO LASTING PEACE IN PLATEAU STATE.

The House notes with serious concern and dismay the persistent violent terror attacks on communities in Plateau State the latest being the massacre of Da. Moses Gwom a former Head of Civil Service Plateau State and two others including a Soldier with the Special Military Task Force, Operation Safe Haven the night of Tuesday, 10/10/17 at Wereh village of Barikin Ladi LG. Other victims of the attack who sustained varying degree of injuries from gun shots are receiving medical attention in hospital.

Aware that the right to life is so fundamental that it is enshrined and given prominence not only in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, UN & AU Charters but most importantly, is ordained by God in the holy books, the Bible and the Koran.

Concerned that the peace which Plateau State has been enjoying is under grave threat following violent attacks capable of precipitating another round of crisis. The most recent being the attack on Ancha village of Miango District in Bassa Local Government which claimed 22 lives on 7/9/2017. This is in addition to cases of isolated attacks, ambush and raping of unsuspecting women as well as malicious destruction of farm crops to deprive the farmers of their hard earned harvest.

Disturbed that even personnel and operatives of the Special Military Task Force under Operation Safe Haven are not spared by the attackers.

Further disturbed that the ugly incident shocked the people and government of Plateau State as it joins a long list of high profile killings of leaders and elders of thought through violent attacks including Sen. Dr. Gyang Dantong, Hon Gyang Fulani Majority Leader, Plateau State House of Assembly, HRH Saf Ron, Sir Lazarus Agai a First Class Chief, Rev. Bitrus Manjang Ex COCIN Vice President and a host of others.

Further aware that the affected communities have gone through violent attacks in the past, been subjected to massive displacement from their ancestral homes and farmlands all of which are predominantly under occupation.

RESOLVES:

Condemn the attacks and displacement in strong terms.

2. Mandate the House Committees on Human Rights and National Security and Intelligence to investigate the attack and report back to the House in 21 days .

Urge government, through the instrumentality of the Special Military Task Force codenamed Operation Safe Haven to ensure that the attackers are traced, apprehended and prosecuted.

Urge the Federal Government to ensure the return of all displaced communities, provide protection and guarantee their safety.

Mandate NEMA to provide building materials to assist in the reconstruction of the affected communities.

Sent a strong delegation to visit and show solidarity with the people and government of Plateau State as a demonstration of the interest of the House in the peace of the State.

Observe a one minute silence in honour of the slain victims and pray for the peace of Plateau State