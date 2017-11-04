Plans underway to immortalise Maryam Babangida.

Terhemen Abua.

Nigeria’s first Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida IBB, has concluded plans to initiate a scholarship programme in the Nigerian school system in memory of his late wife, Maryam Babangida.

IBB, who was represented by Emmanuel Eboh, disclosed this at the annual memorial lecture in honour of Maryam Babangida, poured encomiums on late Maryam, whom he described as a faithful wife, a role model and a supportive partner dedicated to the emancipation of Nigerian women.

The former first lady, who died from Ovarian cancer on December 27, 2009 in California, USA, is credited to have been commited towards alleviating the poor living condition of Nigerian families, through her pet project, the ‘Better Life for Rural Women’, which she initiated to empower the women.

According to him, the late Maryam made her mark in her lifetime and would ever be remembered as a good wife, sweet mother and role model by the Babangida family and the Nigerian women.

Earlier, Maryam’s elder brother, Leo Okogwu and the convener of the inaugural Lecture, eulogized his late sister for her efforts in advocacy for a better life for Nigerian families.

He said the Better Life programme for rural women initiated by the late Maryam Babangida was an innovation that lifted the prestige of Nigerian women and also empowered them to live an improved life.

Patrick Ukah, Commissioner for Information, Delta State, who represented the acting governor Kingsley Otuaro, said Delta was proud of the achievement of the late first lady for her initiative in giving rural women a better life.

“The late Maryam Babangida, of whom we are all gathered here to honour, is a Delta woman of whom all of us are really proud of. She was a supportive wife and a role model to the Nigeria woman,” Otuaro said.

The Guest speaker, Fati Ibrahim said the late Maryam Babangida was a resourceful woman, who supported her husband and brought great exposure to the women folks through her better life programme.

“The Better Life Programme of late Maryam Babangida envisioned the emergence of a confident, well-informed, economically and socio-political empowered African Woman” , she said.