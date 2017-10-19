PLANNED INOCULATION OF CHILDREN: IBIM SEMENITARI SHOULD BE CALLED TO ORDER

Ibim Semenitari ought to know that this is not the best of times to embark on inoculation of Children under whatever guise. Her bid to do so under the cover of Rotary Club, as germane as the argument may seem, is completely insensitive, being that there is already panic and bias against such for the time being.

Besides, as an APC chieftain, Ibim Semenitari ought to know that her participation in the planned inoculation of children would be viewed from the prism of politics given her raving partisanship.

Ibim Semenitari should be called to order in order to avoid another round of panic in Rivers State, which is capable of threatening the peace, safety and security of Rivers children and their beloved hardworking parents, who do not deserve the trauma that her action will result to.

These things are easy to understand. One wonders why Ibim Semenitari and largely those of the APC fold don’t get it.

▪Oraye St. Franklyn