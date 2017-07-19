Pettiness At Its Peak; Governor Samuel Ortom Plants His Nongov Brother As Legion Chairman.

By Apaa Jande

The Benue State Governor and Snake Chinese farmer, Mr Samuel Ortom yesterday, even in far away China on vacation, insisted his less qualified nongov kinsman by name Lance Corporal Sebastian Adawa was made the Chairman of Ex service men legion.

Mr Sebastian Adawa who is the least qualified amongst the contestants was imposed on the legion when other contestants stepped down for Master Warrant Officer(WO1) Peter Abeer as their choice.

In a dramatic and nepotistic nature of governor and his APC led government, a call came in from the cabinet office permanent Secretary, Mr Gbileve that the Governor has called that his Nongov brother be made the legion Chairman against (WO1) Abeer, an Ihyarev man and the most qualified candidate as well as the choice of other contestants from Minda where the legion Chairmanship position is zoned to.

Just recently Senator George Akume through the House majority leader, Barrister Benjamin Adanyi, sponsored his brother as the State Chairman of Keke riders Union where over a million naira was wasted but the association as it’s made up of mostly young graduates, they rejected the Senator’s candidate after collecting the money and voted for the candidate of their choice.

It is shameful that the governor and the led APC government can not concentrate on serious government businesses but would descend so low to involve it self in petty association leadership politics.

For the governor to insist his Nongov kinsman is made the state legion chairman is the highest level of pettiness and nepotism. He has done that in government appointments and he has encroached into associations, we are await for his sponsoring of the Nune(locust bean) sellers association chairperson.

As for the Ihyarev people his perceived sworn enemies, there is saying that says:” kwa tsa sha nan Kpa hemba shin Nyam”.