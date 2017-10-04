Pensioners Protest In Delta, Demand Payment Of Benefits

Members of the Association of Local Government\/ Primary School Retirees in Delta State are protesting their retirement benefits.\r\n\r\nThe group, also known as contributory pension accused the state government of not paying their entitlements since 2013
In 2012, the Minister of Aviation, Mrs. Stella Oduah, sacked eight general managers at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), six of whom were Yoruba.
Shortly after that, Stella Oduah from the South East employed 75 workers, 40 of whom were from the Southeast, her geo-political zone.
At the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), another agency under the minister, she recruited about 107 workers, with 68 per cent hailing from the Southeast.
Stella Oduah minister sacked the Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, Captain Adebayo Araba and replaced him with Captain Chinyere Kalu from the Southeast.
When all these were going on, under Goodluck Azikwe Jonathan, the Yoruba did not call Igbo “cows” and “animals”. I don’t remember anyone organizing a Radio to call for the dissolution of Nigeria during that time. Of course, IPOB was silent, Ben Akabueze, Emeka Anyaoku, Pat Utomi and other Igbo leaders of thought did not remember “Igbo marginalization” during that period.
This is just to remind us all that, marginalization is only a song for the elites. They beat the drum louder when they are no longer part of the main “chop-chop” cabinet.
Rita Umeh
