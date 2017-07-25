Pedro Suffered Multiple Fractures, Says Conte

Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte says Pedro suffered multiple facial fractures in a collision with Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina in a friendly on Saturday but should return to training in 10 days.

Pedro was taken to hospital following the game in Beijing, which Chelsea won 3-0, and stayed overnight.

He also suffered a concussion but posted a message saying “everything is OK” before travelling back to London.

Pedro is expected to wear a protective mask when he returns to training.

The rest of the Chelsea squad are now in Singapore where they will play two games against Bayern Munich on Tuesday and Inter Milan on July 29.