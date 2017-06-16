Friday , 16 June 2017
Home / News / PDP GOVERNORS MEETS, ASSURES PARTY SUPPORTERS.

PDP GOVERNORS MEETS, ASSURES PARTY SUPPORTERS.

June 16, 2017 News, Politics 87 Views

Governors elected under the platform of the PDP met at the House of Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose in Abuja, Nigeria.

In attendance were: Chief Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, Gombe, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta, the Deputy Governor of Rivers state and Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state.

The meeting also had Professor Jerry Gana, former Governor of Abia state, Chief T. A. Orji, former Governor of Imo State, Mr. Achike Udenwa, former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Zainab Maina and Hajiya Inna Ciroma, other members of the National Assembly and other Party stalwarts.

Speaking on behalf of the Governors, Chief Fayose, the Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, informed the media that the essence of the meeting was to assure Party members across the country that the PDP is one and united. He was hopeful that the outcome of the Supreme Court judgment will further unite the Party.

He encouraged Party faithfuls to continue to work for the benefit of all Nigerians, saying that the PDP remains a veritable platform and win all future elections in the country.

Copied

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

YES I AM A SURVIVOR!!! I CANNOT THANK GOD ENOUGH FOR SAVING ME FROM DEATH DESPITE SUSTAINING BULLET WOUNDS!!!

By David Curtis Ibeawuchi On Tuesday, I was en route Jos from Abuja for a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved