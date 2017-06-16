PDP GOVERNORS MEETS, ASSURES PARTY SUPPORTERS.

Governors elected under the platform of the PDP met at the House of Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose in Abuja, Nigeria.

In attendance were: Chief Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, Gombe, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta, the Deputy Governor of Rivers state and Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state.

The meeting also had Professor Jerry Gana, former Governor of Abia state, Chief T. A. Orji, former Governor of Imo State, Mr. Achike Udenwa, former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Zainab Maina and Hajiya Inna Ciroma, other members of the National Assembly and other Party stalwarts.

Speaking on behalf of the Governors, Chief Fayose, the Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, informed the media that the essence of the meeting was to assure Party members across the country that the PDP is one and united. He was hopeful that the outcome of the Supreme Court judgment will further unite the Party.

He encouraged Party faithfuls to continue to work for the benefit of all Nigerians, saying that the PDP remains a veritable platform and win all future elections in the country.

Copied