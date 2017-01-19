PDP Congratulates Trump On His Inauguration As The 45th U.S.A. President; Urges Him To Show Greater Interest In The Development Of Democracy In Nigeria And At Large

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, CON, on behalf of all the Organs of the Party warmly congratulates the 45th President of the United States of America, Mr. Donald Trump.

2. His victory at the Election and subsequent Inauguration today as the President of America has demonstrated that courage, dedication and doggedness pay in the end. We salute the American people for making the right choice; and believe that he will take America to greater heights given his success in business.

3. We, the PDP family admires President Trump as a great leader and hope he will show enourmous interest in the development of democracy in Nigeria and Africa in general as well as Nigeria’s economic development. The PDP nurtured democracy in Nigeria from 1999 – 2015, the longest in the democratic dispensation since her Independence in 1960. However, the current situation in Nigeria is a complete reversal of all the achievements of the PDP.

4. To this end, we are looking forward to quality relationship with you, Mr. President, your Party, the Rebublican and the American people in general. We believe that you can contribute immemsely in rescuing Africa from leaders with dictatorial tendencies.

5. Once again, Congratulations Mr. President.

Long live the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)!

Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria!!

Long live the United States of America (USA)!!!

Signed:

Prince Dayo Adeyeye

National Publicity Secretary, PDP