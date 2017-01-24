PDP Charges Amaechi To Fulfill Promise On Oil Wells

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, says it’s shocked that the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi is yet to address the issue of oil wells, he said belonged to the State but ceded to the neighbouring States of Bayelsa, Abia and Akwa Ibom by the federal government which he cited as his major reason for decamping to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The PDP in a statement by State chairman, Bro Felix Obuah and signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam, wonders why it has taken Rotimi Amaechi almost two years as a chieftain of the APC and Minister of Transportation to convince the APC-led federal government to address the supposed injustice for which he vilified the then PDP controlled government under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Recalling Amaechi’s own statement prior to his exit from the PDP, that as the governor entrusted to keep guard over the common wealth of the State, he would not allow the grave injustice, opting to decamp to where the interests of the State would be better protected, Bro Obuah wants Amaechi to explain to Rivers people what is still hindering him from actualizing his promise almost two years into his dream ‘redeemer party’.

It’s now crystal clear that like a maverick politician he is, Amaechi was only using the misfortune of the State to achieve his personal ambition as all his reasons for decamping to the APC have never been brought to the front burner of national discourse let alone being addressed by his new found love, the APC-led government, the State PDP boss noted.

Bro Obuah regretted that all Rotimi Amaechi accused the PDP of, as his reason for joining the APC are the trademarks of the APC, stressing that contrary to Amaechi’ lies, the people are never the focus of the APC government neither does it share the hopes and aspirations of the Niger Delta people besides treating our people as second rate citizens.

We therefore challenge Rotimi Amaechi and his co-travellers to pin-point one unsatisfied demand by the people under the Goodluck administration including the issue of refund for reconstructed federal roads in the State that has been addressed by the Buhari administration, the State PDP Chairman declared.

Amaechi had promised while decamping to the APC, that if Buhari wins the Presidential election, he will return all the oil wells back to Rivers State within 6 months of his administration and refund to the State all monies spent on federal roads in Rivers State.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, PDP Chairman, Rivers State.

Tuesday, January 24, 2017.