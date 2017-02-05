PDP Berates Gov Al-Makura For Owing Workers January Salary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State has condemned the non-payment of January salary to civil servants in the state.

The party sympathised with the workers over the non-payment of January emoluments by the state government due to Nigeria’s economic challenges.

In a statement issued by the state’s PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr Mohammed Bwala, condemned the unabated percentage payment the workers get.

They expressed dismay over the plight of workers which they said made the civil servants struggle for survival.

The PDP also expressed concerned over the alleged demoralisation and subsequent collapse of the state’s civil service since the assumption of office by the All Progressives Congress.

“The engine room of government is suffering from untold hardship ranging from lack of recruitment, training, retraining, payment of salaries and allowances,” they said.

The party also alleged that Governor Tanko Al-Makura had earlier warehoused 2.7 billion naira from the eight billion naira the state received from the central government as the Paris/London club refund.

They insisted that the said sum was still available for use and called on the leadership of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly to live up to their constitutional responsibilities by check mating the activities of the chief executive.

The PDP stated that checks and balances by the lawmakers would ensure good governance in Nasarawa State.

They also challenged Governor Al-Makura to direct his Commissioner of Finance to give vivid details of where and how the stated sum was supposedly kept and expended to the people.