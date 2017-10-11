PAYMENT OF SALARIES IS THE HIGHEST  EXAMINATION OF MY LIFE – ORTOM 

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, has revealed that payment of workers salaries in the state was the highest examination of his life.

The governor made this revelation today when the management team of Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, Makurdi Network Center led by the Zonal Director, Mrs Eunice Ekpo paid him a solidarity visit at the Conference Hall, Governor’s Lodge, Benue People’s House, Makurdi.

Governor Ortom stressed that though the examination of salary payment has proven to be very difficult, he was optimistic that by the Grace of God, he was going to pass the exams in flying colours at the end of the day.

He thanked Benue workers for calling off the strike and assured them that his administration would fully comply with the payment of the two months arrears agreement reached during the negotiation adding that efforts are in top gear to clear the total backlog and pointed out that the negotiation was very essential because it provided opportunity for workers to also appreciate the enormous challenges surrounding the payment of salaries.

On the visit of the NTA, the governor assured the team of his administration’s continuous support, disclosing the critical role of the station to the state since according to him the viewer ship stretches across the world.

Speaking earlier, the Zonal Director of NTA, Makurdi, Mrs Ekpo said their visit was in solidarity with the governor which she admitted was passing through difficult times occasioned by the harsh economic situation of the country and thanked him for approving the hosting of their Director General which is to arrive the state soon.

She highlighted some challenges facing the station and appealed for assistance.