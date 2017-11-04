Pay us our wages- Imo Contractors plead.

Terhemen Abua.

Contractors in Imo State are still being owed who undertook the construction of city gates in Owerri and businessmen who supplied materials and beverages during the 2012 birthday anniversary celebration of Governor Rochas Okorocha, have beckoned on the state government to pay them for their services.

The spokespersons for the group, Declan Chukwu and David Chukwukere a Clergy, said that all entreaties they had made to make the government pay them, including having audience with the governor and Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, had yielded no fruitful results.

The group under the auspices of Concorde Hotel suppliers and City Gate Contractors, said that banks had clamped down on them because of their inability to repay the loans they took to carry out the jobs and supply five years ago.

Chukwu, who said that the suppliers were being owed over N27million for supplying drugs, diesel, foodstuff and beverages to Concorde Hotel owned by the state government, lamented that many of them had closed shops because of the way the government treated them.

According to Chukwu, “these are the supplies we made to Concorde Hotel, which is owned by the state government during the birthday celebration of the governor in 2012.

No dime has been paid to us. Many of us are out of business. Some have gone to the villages. The banks are clamping down on us. We can’t even service the loan we took to make the Supplies. It is five years now and we have not got the money” .

Chukwukere on his part stated, “we are talking about over N100m and for five years, we are yet to get it. We were not paid a dime for the contract, not even mobilization fee. We were asked to work to a certain level before payment could be made, but no money has been given to us till date.

“We have had an audience with the governor and he instructed the Head of Works, Government House, to check our documents and make appropriate recommendations to him. All that have been done , but we are yet to get any money” .

In a reaction, the Special Assistant to the Governor on ICT and Social Media, Abasiodu Idiong urged the contractors to sustain their communication with the Head of Works, Government House whom the governor had instructed to look into their matter, saying “Since there is a communication, I want to urge the contractors to sustain it with the HOD in charge of Works, Government House. “Sustaining it also entails being patient, it won’t be nice if they start protesting” , he said.

credit: Punch