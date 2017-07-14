PASTOR DAVID IBIYEOMIE RE-DEDICATES AKULGA TO GOD

Christain Association of Nigeria,AKULGA branch,under the headship of Pastor Tamuotonye Tamunotonye Tobins played host topastor David Ibiyeomie in Abonnema,the Headquarters of AKULGA.

C.A.N,and Stakeholders of Akuku toru Local Government area of Rivers State,Led by the Hon.Tammy Danagogo,invited a renown man of God,Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the General over seer of Salvation Ministry World wide .

The Event,tagged “OH!GIVE THANKS UNTO THE LORD”which started with praise and worship,had several praise groups in attendance.

Dr.Tammy Danagogo,who was also the Chairman of the thanksgiving service,”reminded the People of AKULGA that in 2004,when he was Chairman of the LGA,he invited the guest pastor,to pray for the peace of the LGA.The invitation he honoured where he prophesized peace on the Land of AKULGA.The declaration of peace was sustained, for that reason, the then Governor of the state Dr.Peter Odili,gave the Abonnema community the Sum of hundred million naira for sustaining peaceful coexistence.”

He stressed,the presence of the man of God, will attract more blessings to the land and appealed to residence to maintain the peace in the Land.

Pastor David,who went into prophetic,prophesized good fortunes for the LGA,where the Abonnema community and LGA was re-dedicated to God by the pastor.

Prayers was offered to Akukutoru Local Government Area and Abonnema community.

Highlights of the events,was presentation and prayer to awardees of various award by Pastor David Ibiyeomie.

Those who received award from the Christian Association of Nigeria,AKULGA chapter includes, Hon.Dr.Tammy Danagogo,Former Minister for sports, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Hon.Major M.M Jack,deputy Whip RSHA and others.

Notable Dignitaries present include, Hon.Rowland Sekibo,former Chairman cTC AKULGA,Hon.Edison Ehie,Member, RSHA,Hon.Briggs Sibo Briggs,Hon.Otonye Briggs,Adviser to Governor on Urban Development,Hon.Torukwein Odimabo Torukwein,former Chairman CTC of AKULGA, Hon.Kombo Johnson and Clergies.

GOD BLESS AKULGA