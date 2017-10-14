Paris/London Club loan: Court orders temporary forfeiture of N1.4b

The Federal High Court in Lagos Friday ordered the temporary forfeiture of N1.4bilion, being part of Paris/London Club loan, to the Federal Government.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said N1, 442,384,857.84 was fraudulently obtained from the states through the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF).

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun made the order based on an ex-parte application filed by the EFCC through its lawyer Mr Ekene Iheanacho.

The court directed the commission to advertise the order in a newspaper for any interested person to show cause as to why it should not be permanently forfeited within 14 days .

Melrose General Services Limited, WASP Networks Limited and Thebe Wellness Services are the respondents.

EFCC’s investigator Usman Zakari stated in an affidavit that on May 26 , last year, the NGF engaged GSCL Consulting and Bizplus Consulting Services Limited.

He said the “GSCL Bizplus Consortium” was hired to verify, reconcile, and recover excess deductions on the loans from the accounts of states and local government areas (LGAs) between 1995 to 2002.

The Consortium was said to have recovered $6, 483, 282, 424. 61, as the sum to be refunded to the states.

The Consortium submitted an August 31, 2016 report showing a breakdown of the states’ debt profile and over-deductions to the Minister of Finance.

Subsequently, the President approved an initial payment of $1,730,930.53 to the states.