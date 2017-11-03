PA ENENCHE PREPARED HIS CHILDREN FOR SPIRITUAL EXPLOITS – ORTOM

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has said that the spiritual exploits of the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Doctor Paul Enenche and his siblings could be traced to the spiritual upbringing they received from their father, Chief Daniel Elaigwu Enenche who himself was revealed to be an Evangelist in his early life and contributed to the spread of churches in ldoma Land.

The governor made this statement today at Orokam in Ogbadibo local government area, venue for the dedication of Dunamis Auditorium, built by Pastor Enenche in honour of his father, His Royal Highness, Chief D E Enenche, Ad’ Ogbadibo who is also the father of the Director, Defense Information, Major General John Enenche and the Senior Pastor of House of Mercy International, Pastor Mrs Veronica Aluma.

The governor stated in his goodwill massage that the greatest legacy, a father would leave behind for his children was the establishment of the knowledge and fear of God in them noting that that was exactly what Pa Enenche did and it was evident in the lives of his children.

He acknowledged the support his government and family had received from Pastor Enenche in terms of standing by him in prayers adding that with the dedication of the state to God, challenges of the state would soon be a thing of the past.

In a rendition of the life and times of his father, Major General, John Enenche, said Chief Eneche, who ruled his people as a traditional ruler for 45 years embraced Christianity as a young child after losing his father to early death and became a strong member of the Methodist Church Nigeria with notable partner like Arch Bishop Audu Achigili, of blessed memory.

During the ministration, Pastor Paul Enenche who preached on purposeful living, challenged Christians to live lives only that they can defend before their creator at end of time.

Others who gave their goodwill massages were the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, House of representatives member, Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo, Hassan Sale, Och’ Otukpo, Chief John Eimonye, and others.