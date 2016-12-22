Oyo pays two-month salary arrears

Thursday , 22 December 2016
The Oyo State government has paid two months’ salary arrears for workers in the state public and civil service.
Commissioner for Information Toye Arulogun announced this yesterday in Ibadan at the Annual Lecture /Award of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ministry of Information Chapel.
He said the government has been doing a lot of financial re-engineering in order to meet its obligations to the workforce and residents.
The government spokesman said the government paid June and July 2016 to workers in the spirit of the season and restated the government’s commitment to workers’ welfare.
Arulogun revealed that the government is constantly seeking ways, means and solutions to offset the outstanding salaries and ensure prompt payment thereafter.

“We are not comfortable with the situation of things in the state as well and we are already putting machineries in motion to clear the outstanding salaries of the workforce,” he said.

