Oyo Govt Vows To Deal With Fraudulent Officials

The Oyo State Government has reiterated its resolve to punish any official found guilty of increasing fees in the newly introduced education tax.

The State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Adeniyi Olowofela, said the government had received so many complaints on the activities of some individuals who according to him, are issuing illegal receipts in place of the presumptive taxes for new intakes introduced by the state government prior to the beginning of the 2017 academic session.

Mr Olowofela explained that the state government through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, in collaboration with the Board of Internal Revenue, agreed that the introduced informal sector tax of N3,000 should be a pre-requisite for registration of new students into secondary schools (private and public).

The government described the Local Government Poll Tax Receipts as illegal for Tax Clearance Certificates and has equally vowed to deal with any state or local government official that is caught defrauding the unsuspecting public.

The Commissioner noted that the payment of the presumptive taxes are applicable to new intakes alone, stressing that returning students are only expected to present the TTC of their parents.

He also stated that the government had a subsisting agreement with members of the sector on the payment of N3,000 annual tax for which they are expected to have evidence of payment.