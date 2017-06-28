Our Conditions For North To Back Restructuring – ACF

The apex northern socio-cultural organisation,Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF),on Tuesday declared that the region will only support a restructuring that is genuine and must be just, fair and equitable to all Nigerians.

Responding to LEADERSHIP over the growing calls for the nation’s restructuring, ACF spokesman,Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, in a statement observed with regret that in most cases, the discussions are taking place without regard to the present democratic structure.

According to ACF,it should be clear to all the agitators, that restructuring is complex, big and diverse country as Nigeria is a serious business that must take account of the views of all its citizens, and not just of those that shout the loudest.

The statement explained further that the forum will back restructuring discussions that are free of threats, intimidation or blackmail from any group or individual.

The statement reads: “Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) wish to lend its voice to the debate as to whether or not to restructure the Federation of Nigeria. However, ACF has observed with regret that in most cases, the discussions are taking place without regard to our present democratic structure, as the issues are in some cases presented as “demands” by one group or the other.”

“Unfortunately, in most cases they are followed up by some ultimatum to the government to accept or face deadly consequences. It should be clear to all the agitators, that restructuring a complex, big and diverse country as Nigeria is a serious business that must take account of the views of all its citizens, and not just of those that shout the loudest.”

“More so, such discussions must be free of threats, intimidation or blackmail from any group or individual. A genuine restructuring must therefore be just, fair and equitable to all. Furthermore, it must strengthen our democracy, unity, peace and development of the Nigerian components. ACF therefore calls for a due process through our present democratic structures rather than just crass agitation, if we are to achieve ‘true’ federalism.” ACF maintained

Recall that former military President,Gen.Ibrahim Babangida, popularly known as IBB had recently joined call for the restructuring along former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and other groups.

Source: Leadership