OSUN STATE PENSIONERS RAIN CURSE ON AREGBESOLA AND SUPPORTERS.

In Osun State under the leadership of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola of APC. Protests has become order of the day. From Students of Primary and Secondary Schools, To students of Tertiary Institutions, Civil Servants, Medical Doctors are not left out, to Market Women, Pensioners et al. Aregbesola’s administration can be best describe as nothing than disaster to this State. The attached is the video clip of the Protest by Pensioners of Osun State as they took over the gate of Osun State Secretariat, chanting different anti-Aregbesola songs over the nonpayment of 13months Pensions arrears and their gratuities. My heart bleeds and I cried within watching this video as the aged mothers and fathers who had labored so hard, discharged their services diligently for the betterment of the State now carrying placards, storm streets, cover over 5km road for protest before they can lay claim on their entitlements that suppose to be paid to them without any noise. What have we done to deserve Rauf Aregbesola as the Governor of Osun State?

Akanfe Olugbenga Diamond writes from Ede