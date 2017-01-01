Osun needs N10bn revenue per month — Aregbesola

THE Governor of Osun State, Mr Rauf Aregbesola has charged medical practitioners on the need to always prioritise the safety of lives above other considerations while discharging their duties. He also declared that for his state to operate as one, it needs a minimum of N10 billion per month.

Aregbesola gave the charge while receiving the management team of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), led by its President, Dr Mike Ogirima, at the Governor’s Office, Osogbo.

Describing medical doctors as the best trained individuals in the world with longest university training and experience, said safety of lives remains unnegotiable to healthcare givers.

He expressed displeasure over the state of the nation’s economy, saying “for us to appreciate that our economy has declined so badly beyond imagination, Nigeria that has been sharing N1.4 trillion monthly between 2011 to June 2013 recently struggled to share N376 billion for November.

He said for Osun State to clearly operate as government, the state needs N10 billion revenue monthly to survive.

Aregbesola said the state has adopted one of the best management strategies to meet with the salary obligations of the state’s workforce.

He said: “The current economic challenges had foisted huge difficulty on us and this has affected government to the extent that we have been receiving deficit allocations, but in spite of this, our government has been struggling to pay workers’ salaries.”

“We are literally getting water from stone because I didn’t come to Osun by accident. Nobody has ever done what we have done in Osun. No one has ever attempted what we attempted in all sectors.

“Osun is one of the few states in Nigeria that have been meeting with salary obligations to workforce.”

Recounting his administration’s interventions on quality healthcare services to the people, Aregbesola said, outside Lagos, Osun remains the only state in Nigeria running all round 24/7 ambulance services.

He said Osun outside Lagos also remains the state in the southwestern Nigeria that has been so committed to workers’ welfare.

“We have over 1000 primary healthcare centres in the state. We have a good number of healthcare givers in all our centres as our state-of-the-art healthcare facilities remain superb.

“What we have done in the last 6 years equivalent to what was done in 19 years preceding our administration”, Aregbesola added.

Earlier, the NMA President, Dr Mike Ozovehe Ogirima, commended Governor Aregbesola’s humility and high sense of commitment to human and capital developments.

He assured the state of the association’s supports just as he called on the state not to relent in its effort in prioritising the welfare of the association