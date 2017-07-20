Osinbajo’s “truths” on Buhari.

By Ike Abonyi

“The belief that there is only one truth, and that oneself is in possession of it, is the root of all evil in the world”- Max Born.

Those who arranged for the acting President Prof Yemi Osinbajo to make an instantaneous visit to London to see our ailing President Muhammedu Buhari definitely had an agenda in mind. The schedule certainly was not initiated on truth and sincerity abnitio. It was not designed to disinter the truth about a President of a country who has not been seen or heard from for over 60 days.

When the entire populace of over 170 million citizens of a country are anxious to see or hear from their President amidst rumours and fabrications of the ill health in the social media and one is opportune to meet him and returns without any visual or audio evidence to show the people, it raises more questions than answers. Rather than soak the rumour, the trip merely gave more room for all manner of chit-chats. In fact it is reasonable to believe that the death rumour died down because the President being a devout Muslim, his children would not allow his body stay longer than allowed by the Islamic doctrine. If he was a Christian, the strength of the chinwags would have been that he passed on and they kept the body in the morgue awaiting auspicious time for burial.

The acting President’s visit was supposed to answer some burning issues but it never did as it was not originally designed to. Rather it turned out to be a kind of initiation of the acting President into the secret club in the Presidency of ‘see something, say nothing or saying something else if you must talk’.

If the rumour is that the President is on life support, the visit did not remove the suspicion because nobody saw the President except perhaps the acting Vice President and Nigerians did not find him neutral enough to believe that truths could roll out of his mouth on this matter.

If the President’s condition has limited his speech as circulated by the rumour millers, the visit of the acting President did not erase it either.

The fact that the Vice President rushed to London after 63 days of acting to brief his boss and nobody could see two of them together more than anything else raises more inquisitiveness about the situation.

Nigeria Presidency has become such a secret club that virtually everything is held in secrecy. The acting President said he went to brief the President. In other environments the people deserve to know what he went to brief the President on after all it should be about them. There are so many outstanding matters awaiting the President’s authorization. Having authorized the signing of the 2017 budget, and some few appointments, there are still some salient issues awaiting him for which Nigerians expected the acting President to get a go-ahead.

Two states have been without a Minister representatives in the federal cabinet for a very long time now, the Ministers designate are yet to be sworn in for over 70 days after they were screened and cleared. A critical corruption case involving key members of his administration, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF Babachir Lawal and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency NIA Ambassador Oke, was handed to the acting President to investigate and report back within two weeks, two months after nothing is heard. This is notwithstanding that; here is an administration that flaunts anti-corruption crusade as its main achievement in the last two years. Even the headship of the main anti-graft body the EFCC has remained in the limbo after the Senate relying on intelligence report from the state secret police DSS, twice rejected the current acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu. Also, the tenure of service chiefs is supposed to have elapsed, but nothing is being heard about renewal or replacement. The entire federal cabinet appear to have also lost steam, they no longer can hide their frustrations as they often disagrees publicly. They are virtually yearning for a ‘rejigger’ many of them are indeed waiting to be sacked but the Lion King is nowhere to be seen.

If the acting President’s visit did not provide answers to all these lacunas and all we could hear is that he had good discussion with the President who is recuperating well and would “soon” return, how on earth does the acting President expect critical minds like the irrepressible Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose to easily buy into his dummy?

If in truth the President is convalescing and actually he met with the acting President for about an hour, then the visit was badly packaged by those who planned it because a recuperating President should be gaugeable after 63 days.

It has always perturbed discerning minds why Nigerians hardly believe and trust their leaders. The first instinct of a Nigerian is to disbelieve the leader as one trying to deceive, trying to persuade with false facts.

This unfortunate aspect of our political life stems from the leaders previous disregard to truth in dealing with the populace.

The acting President’s apparent economical with the truth on the President’s health after his London visit is a veritable reason for this type of cynicism from the likes of Governor Fayose. The great wordsmith Cicero was apt when he remarked that “so near is falsehood to truth that a wise man would do well not to thrust himself on the narrow edge.”

The only way for the acting President to have gotten off the hook of this tango would have been to tell the truth. Politically, telling the truth may seem unrealistic in the circumstance but that is the cause of the awkward attack from Fayose who boldly told the acting President in a no unmistaken words that he is a liar.

Even as crazy and uncanny as some Fayose’s utterances might be, Nigerians have come to regard him as the mad man in the village square who tells the truth about evils in the land. The people take the message and ignore the messenger. They take the news and throw away the channel.

I recall in the 5th Senate, Senator Arthur Nzeribe after marshalling out some weighty points why the Senate should commence impeachment proceeding against President Olusegun Obasanjo and fearing that they may not take him serious because of his antecedents, added an advisory urging his colleagues to look thoroughly at the message and not at the messenger.

Let’s not be deceived, Nigerians including those who abuse him enjoy Governor Fayose for holding forth for them in an environment where hypocrisy has become a norm. The only way the acting President could have avoided the irritating tongue-lash of Fayose and his likes was to listen to Sir Henry Wotton “Tell the truth, and so puzzle and confound your adversaries”

To consistently be telling the populace to pray for the President and you would not allow them see or hear or see him is the height of double standard. One should not feign ignorance of the political undercurrent in the whole episode but we ought to know when to draw the line, there is a limit to how we should continue to gamble with the health of a human being before God. When health is involved, life is also at stake and at that point politics ought to tarry.

PDP and the Dangerous Family Affair.

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP is not new to crisis. At a point during the Presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo, one of its National Chairmen Ahmadu Ali in trying to play down the incessant feuds in the party described it as family affairs that were always resolved amicably in-house.

But recently they had a very dangerous family affair that nearly consumed it and could not be resolved in-house and had to take the highest court in the land to untie for them.

An interloper, non-card carrying member of the party came and dragged it in a tortuous journey it would ever live to regret. Hope some lessons were learnt. PDP, Power to the People.