Osinbajo Condemns Attacks On Taraba Communities

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has condemned the recent attacks on a number of communities in Taraba State.

In a statement from his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Professor Osinbajo condoled with the victims of the attacks and vowed that perpetrators of the acts would be brought to book.

“While commiserating with the people of the affected communities, the entire government and people of Taraba State, the Acting President yesterday summoned and held an emergency meeting with top security officials of the Federal Government and Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku.

“Acting President Osinbajo has therefore ordered the deployment of an extra military battalion, police reinforcements and also a deployment of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps to the areas affected,” the statement said.

Professor Osinbajo ordered the provision of relief materials to be delivered to the affected communities in Toffi, Mayo Daga, Mayo Sina, Tamiya, Kwara-Kwara, Tungan Lugere, Timjire, Nguroje and other villages in the hinterlands of Mambilla Plateau.

“The Federal Government has also put in motion long time solutions including mediation between opposing groups in the communal conflict,” the statement added.