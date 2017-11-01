Osborne loot discovery, EFCC gets presidential knod.

Terhemen Abua.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, has been given the Preidential knod to resume probe into the $43.4million cash recovered at Osborne Towers in Ikoyi, Lagos which led to the sack of National Intelligence Agency NIA, Director-General, Ayo Oke by President Muhammadu Buhari.

There were strong indications last night that the EFCC had received the report of the Presidential Investigative Committee which was headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, as more suspects within the NIA and outside it shall be invited for interrogation by the anti-graft agency.

On Tuesday , we resumed the ongoing probe of the $43.4million, 27,000 pounds and N23.2million recovered on April 12, 2017 from the seventh floor of a four-bedroom apartment at Osborne Towers located on A top source in the anti-graft agency, who spoke in confidence said: “, we resumed the ongoing probe of the $43.4million, 27,000 pounds and N23.2million recovered on April 12, 2017 from the seventh floor of a four-bedroom apartment at Osborne Towers located on 16, Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos . We have shortlisted more suspects for interrogation and we are likely to pick them up any moment from now. Some of the suspects are NIA men including those in the Finance Unit” .

Justice Muslim Hassan of a federal high court in Lagos had on June 6, 2017 granted a final forfeiture order of the funds since no one appeared before the court to claim them.