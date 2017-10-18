ORTOM SYMPATHIZES WITH LALONG 

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, expresses sympathy with his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong, the government and entire people of the state on the recent killings in Plateau state by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Governor Ortom says as someone who lost many relations and whose state has gone through similar travails in the hands of the same attackers he also appreciates the plight of the families and communities who lost loved ones.

He notes that apart from mourning for those slain, the Plateau State government has been saddled with the challenges of managing the aftermath and ensuring peace and security.

“Our hearts go out to the families of our brothers and sisters in Plateau State who lost loved ones in the recent attacks and we pray that God would comfort them and grant the deceased peaceful eternal rest,” the Governor stresses.

He condemns the attacks and killings and urges the security agencies to comply with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives to contain the situation, prevent escalation, arrest and bring the perpetrators to book.

The Governor commends Lalong for the security measures so far taken and appeals that he should be supported to bring the situation under control and also take care of those displaced.

He maintains that it is to forestall a repeat of the Plateau State and similar situations elsewhere in Benue State that his administration is determined to implement the anti-open grazing law which he reiterates would bring lasting peace between farmers and herdsmen.

Tahav Agerzua,

Special Adviser, Media and ICT.